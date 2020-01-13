Taapsee Pannu reflects on her nine years in Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu is one Bollywood powerhouse who is well-known for her opinionated nature. With a large amount of movies under her belt, the star sat down for an interview, and reflected upon her experiences within the entertainment industry.



Speaking to the Mumbai Mirror, the star revealed that after Pink came out, fans began to expect something else from her and that provided her with a clear path for her career to flourish.

She wishes for her fans to take something from her films whenever they watch her. Hence, she began taking up films with a clear message and a path which she felt good endorsing.

The star made her debut in Jhummandi Naadam in Telugu. Speaking about her experience, she admitted to being a novice at the time with no previous experience in acting.

In regards to entering Bollywood, the star admitted, "I never used the South as a stepping stone to Bollywood. I never wanted to choose between the two, I wanted to work in both simultaneously. It took a while to find a footing in both industries though."