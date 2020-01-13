Sara Ali Khan surrounded by paps and mobbed by fans, yet manages to keep her cool

Sara Ali Khan is one Bollywood celebrity who has caused a large amount of buzz within the industry. Her back to back releases have also strengthened her foothold within the industry.



Recently, the star was swarmed by a horde of paparazzi right outside the movie theater where she was enjoying a night out with fans. She was mobbed by a large amount of fans as well.

In a video posted,the star can be seen holding on to her friend's arm, trying to walk towards her car. Even amidst all of the chaos, she could be seen with her iconic smile.

After she made it into her car, Sara could be seen holding on to her cheeks, visibly flushed and perplexed over the media attention. Before driving off however, she waved to the camera.

