Netizens suspect foul play over Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' low IMDb ratings

Chhapaak seems to have garnered a lot of backlash from fans after Deepika Padukone's JNU campus visit.



With the hashtag #boycottchhapaak trending in the top three on Twitter, some people seem to have taken their attention towards IMDb's ratings. The current ratings for the film stand at a 4.6 /10.

The film's review on the popular review site has begun to get blasted with a harsh amount of reviews from multiple fan accounts.

Out of 6,900 votes on the site, close to 4,000 show a low rating for the film. This has taken the film's overall rating down to a 4.4 stars.

When compared to other big releases this week, like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which has almost 8.8 stars. The reviews on the former are extremely low, and have begun to rose suspicion of fans, over possible foul play and targeted misconduct.

Even critic reviews for both movies are different, however they pose a stark contrast when compared to their respective IMDb ratings.

Twitter users began to suspect such foul play due to the reaction of Indians towards Deepika's JNU visit.

Fans have even taken to the platform to showcase their reactions towards the possible misconduct.

Check out fan replies below:

