Deepika Padukone to suffer financially after supporting JNU protesters

Deepika Padukone while garnering ample support for expressing solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students also brought upon herself quite a few bumps on the road.



As per a report by Economic Times, the 34-year-old Padmaavat actor is likely to suffer a financial fall subsequent to her publicly-made political move of picking sides with the JNU students.

Chief executive of IPG Mediabrand, Shashi Sinha was quoted by the publication as saying: “Normally, brands like to play safe and are wary of any controversy.”

Another executive at a media buying company was also quoted as saying: “We have been told by a mid-sized brand to stall ads featuring Deepika for about two weeks. Hopefully, the controversy would have normalised by then.”



Soon after news of the Tamasha actor joining the protest went viral, social media was abuzz with hashtags like #BoycottChhapaak that attempted to take a hit at the actor for expressing solidarity and standing against violence.