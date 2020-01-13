Sara Ali Khan signs film opposite Akshay Kumar: report

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar will star together in Aanand L Rai’s next movie, Indian media has reported.



This will be the first time, the Simmba actress and the Sooryavanshi star will be collaborating in any film.

Reports making rounds on the internet claim that Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have already singed the film.

Dhanush, South Indian superstar, will also be part of this movie, reports further revealed.

The Indian media quoted sources as saying that Sara and Akshay’s next film is a love story and its shooting will kick off in a few months.

The official announcement, however, is yet to be made regarding the film.

Currently, Akshay is gearing up for his film Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to be released on March 27 this year.

Sara, on the other hand, is busy with Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Also, Sara Ali Khan’s Aaj Kal alongside former beau Kartik Aaryan will also hit the cinemas on February 14, 2020.