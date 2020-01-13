Arjun Kapoor on family’s pressure of getting hitched to Malaika Arora

While fans are ever-ready to see their beloved Bollywood couple exchange garlands, it looks like the spotlight is currently on Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

As the duo go strong with their relationship, fans are counting down days till they take the plunge and exchange vows.

However, the 2 States actor is far from having a wedding on the cards as he recently opened up about whether or not he faces any pressure from family.

“The thing is, a lot of my family members realise that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon. They stop telling me at a certain point. I have never let them down with the way I have conducted myself. They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

“I’ve always been a little more mature than I should have been. I bear the brunt of it sometimes because I’m able to handle everything without burdening them. They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it’s right,” he went on to say.

“I have always said that if I do want to settle down, I won’t hide it. I retain that answer,” he added.