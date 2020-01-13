Salman Khan urges Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to have kids

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fans had been waiting to see their favourites take the next step and start a family.

And it now looks like the industry bigwigs like Salman Khan are also impatiently counting down days till the Bollywood power couple start their family.

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the Sultan megastar welcomed his special guest Deepika Padukone on the show where the Padmaavat diva was faced with a rather probing request from Salman.

The Bajrangi Bhaijan revealed that he wishes to little Ahil or Ayats [his nephew and niece] in DeepVeer’s lives, and wants them to have babies immediately.

The hilarious request that had been over the heads of fans for a long time, resulted in the beauty queen laughing it off and handling the question like a boss and she pointed her guns towards Salman instead asking him to have babies.

The 54-year-old Radhe actor had an apt response as he said that he is still a kid.