Jennifer Aniston had Courteney Cox by her side during Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux splits

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox had served major best friend goals behind the reel in Friends and continue to do that in real life as well.

The BFF duo of the Friends costars have shared an endearing friendship since the past 30 years and it appears that the two are going stronger than ever as they were recently spotted enjoying a dinner together at the San Vicente Bungalows.

Details of their friendship was brought to light by a source who spilled to HollywoodLife: “Jen cherishes her friendship with Courteney, they’ve seen each other through so many seasons, so many ups and downs and proven again and again that they can trust each other.”

“They’ve been best friends for almost thirty years, at this point, there’s really no one Jen is closer to,” the insider continued.

The two who had essayed the roles of Monica Gellar and Rachel Green in the iconic 90’s sitcom were said to “always have each other’s backs and Jen has said many times that she doesn’t know what she’d do without Courteney in her life.”



Hinting at Jennifer’s split in 2005 with Brad Pitt and later with Justin Theroux in 2018, the grapevine said: “During Jen’s toughest times Courteney has always been there, by her side helping her cope.”