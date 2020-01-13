Selena Gomez defends Hailey Baldwin after running into her at the same restaurant

Selena Gomez may have had beef with her ex Justin Bieber but the diva sure knows how to take the high road as she clapped back at trolls.

The fiasco unleashed when Justin Bieber’s wife and supermodel Hailey Baldwin was accompanying singer Maddison Beer — who is also friends with Selena — for dinner, at a place where the Lose You To Love Me singer was already present for her celebration.

While that may have been a coincidental run-in, fans on the internet wasted no time in throwing shade and sending hate to Beer for ruining Selena’s celebratory dinner.

However, Beer was not one to be silent while getting unnecessary amount of hate as she struck back saying: “These rumors are getting insane.. I just had dinner with my friend hailey of 10 years… and that’s it?” she wrote in her own comments section. “How is that a crime? I love selena.. always have. (as y’all know.) and I would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? that is just mean and unnecessary and nothing happened. it was just a coincidence, you’re bullying me for no reason…,” she wrote.

Selena too joined in to not just defend her friend but also Hailey as she wrote: “This is disgusting reading all of this. This wasn’t intentional whatsoever. I’m so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue.”