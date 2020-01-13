close
Mon Jan 13, 2020
January 13, 2020

Tearful Joaquin Phoenix thanks mum at Critics' Choice Awards

Mon, Jan 13, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Joaquin Phoenix paid an emotional  tribute to his mother after  receiving the award for best actor at Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs. 

Phoenix was honoured for his acclaimed performance in 'Joker'. The star recently won the same gong at last week’s Golden Globes and kept the good luck going at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. 

Joaquin, who was presented the award by Anne Hathaway,  turned every one into tears as he paid an emotional thanks to his mother and said: "I need to thank my mum. Mum, you’ve always been my greatest inspiration, even when self-pity led me astray,’ he said on stage, clutching his award. ‘You’ve never given up on me and I deeply appreciate your support."

The 45-year-old actor also praised screenwriter Scott Silver and said: "You used a superhero character to talk about childhood trauma, gun violence and mental health."

