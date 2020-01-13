Love Island's fans hail Laura Whitmore's debut performance

NEW YORK: 'Love Island', with its new host Laura Whitmore, returned for the first Winter series on Sunday night. The excited viewers have lauded the Irish TV presenter as the perfect replacement for Caroline Flack.

Whitmore, who stepped in to replace Flack at the last minute, stunned the viewers with her natural presenting style and received a massive praise for her outstanding hosting skills.



Caroline Flack has quitted the series after she was apprehended and charged with assault, following an alleged incident at the home she shares with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.



The 34-year-old star, who began her career on MTV and has previously presented I’m A Celebrity spin off show Extra Camp, was announced as Flack’s replacement in December.

The dazzling show kicked off with Whitmore arriving at the villa and presiding over the series’ first coupling, which saw the new participants decide who they wanted to pair up with.

Love Island is a popular TV series, where a group of men and women take part in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping till they meet the love of their life.

