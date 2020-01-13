Real Madrid beat Atletico on penalties to win Spanish Super Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JEDDAH: Thibaut Courtois proved the hero in a penalty shoot-out on Sunday as Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia to win their 11th Spanish Super Cup.
Two imperious goalkeepers came out on top during a goalless final in Jeddah but Courtois proved decisive, saving Thomas Partey´s penalty after Saul Niguez had already hit the post.
Sergio Ramos tucked away the winning spot-kick to ensure Real Madrid clinched their first trophy of the season, with La Liga and the Champions League now next in their sights.
