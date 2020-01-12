Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye put on the back burner

Marvel fans are expressing disappointing on social media platforms after reports emerged that the return of Hawkeye has been put on hold.

Reports that the project has been delayed was broken by Charles Murphy and his Murphy's Multiverse website, without giving any cause of the delay.

According to the website the Disney Plus show has been put on the back burner indefinitely months after Marvel studios confirmed the return of the superhero;

The Marvel superhero was expected to return in a standalone series on Disney Plus.

Kevin Feige had announced Hawkeye series at the D23 last year in the presence of Jeremy Renner.