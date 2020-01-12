Javed Akhtar oblivious about son Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's marriage plans

While Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had taken the internet by storm over news of their imminent marriage, the former’s father Javed Akhtar appears to be completely oblivious.

When the acclaimed poet and lyricist was asked to address the circulating buzz surrounding his son’s nuptials with Shibani, he decided to keep fans guessing as he uttered a confused response.

“I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive,” he said while talking to Times of India.

Regarding his future daughter-in-law, Akhtar said: “I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl.”

A report had earlier stirred up a storm in B-Town after it claimed that the couple are gearing up for a year-end wedding following the release of Farhan’s film Toofan.