Daniel Radcliffe mistaken as a homeless man in New York, gets $5 from stranger

Daniel Radcliffe may boast of a mammoth fan base comprising millions of devotees but there still exist humans unaware of the actor’s star power.

Such was the case when the Harry Potter star visited New York City and instead of having hordes of fans surround him for selfies, was mistaken as a homeless man and was handed a $5 bill by a stranger.

Speaking on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, the 30-year-old revealed he had been visiting the Big Apple with his ladylove Erin Darke and their dog at the time when the incident unfolded.

"I was on the street with this dog and my girlfriend was in the shop, and it was very cold. I had my fleece hoodie and then a big coat over that and the dog was really cold, so I was like, 'I'll just kneel by you and stroke you to try and keep you warm,'" he said.

He went on to say: "And then I saw this guy look up at me like 10 yards away and smile. He walked about five steps past me and then just reappeared with a $5 bill over my shoulder and went, 'Get yourself a coffee, mate.'"

"That was a wake up call. Apparently, I have to shave more often," he said.

He further spoke about how he keeps himself grounded despite being surrounded by crazy fans and flashing cameras owing to his fame and glory that came since a young age.

"When you start acting at a young age, people expect you to be a total [expletive] all the time, and that's kind of the expectation that you sort of always find yourself coming up against," he said.

"I think all my life, I've worked hard to not be that and to be as far away from that as possible. But that has sometimes meant that you could be really rude to me, kind of, and I would just be like, 'Yeah, fine.' I won't really notice that you've been rude. Ninety-nine percent of the time when people come up to you and ask for something on the street they are really very nice," he continued.