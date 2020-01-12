Disha Patani puts us to shame by doing a front flip with a bruised knee: Watch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood’s undisputed fitness queen Disha Patani has been putting all of us couch potatoes at home to shame since a while now.
And it looks like the 26-year-old beauty is at it once again as her latest workout video has become the talk of town as she does some serious exercising with a bruised knee.
The video of her performing a front flip has racked up a plethora of views online as the Malang diva attempted the move but could not perfect it.
This is how not to do a front flip,” she said, adding: “#donttrythisathomefolks and ofcourse rehearsing for a dance song in malang with a broken knee.”
The actor will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai which will hit theaters during Eid 2020.
