Disha Patani puts us to shame by doing a front flip with a bruised knee: Watch

Bollywood’s undisputed fitness queen Disha Patani has been putting all of us couch potatoes at home to shame since a while now.

And it looks like the 26-year-old beauty is at it once again as her latest workout video has become the talk of town as she does some serious exercising with a bruised knee.

The video of her performing a front flip has racked up a plethora of views online as the Malang diva attempted the move but could not perfect it.

This is how not to do a front flip,” she said, adding: “#donttrythisathomefolks and ofcourse rehearsing for a dance song in malang with a broken knee.”

The actor will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai which will hit theaters during Eid 2020.

