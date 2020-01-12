Shahid Kapoor after getting injured gives health update to fans

Bollywood megastar Shahid Kapoor is presently occupied with the filming of his upcoming offering Jersey.

And it looks like the actor has invested blood, sweat and tears quite literally into the sports drama after he was recently injured on the sets resulting in a serious head injury.

However, it looks like all is now well as the Jab We Met actor recently opened up about the film as well as the injuries he sustained during the filming process.

"Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all,” he tweeted.

A source had earlier told Pinkvilla that the Kabir Singh actor has sustained injuries on the sets of the film: “Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out!"