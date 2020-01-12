Kriti Sanon to gain 15 kgs for her next role in 'Laxman Utekar'

While Bollywood divas put much effort into keeping themselves in shape, the beauties are required to put in the same amount of struggle to do the opposite as well.

Such is the case with B-Town’s leading lady Kriti Sanon who for her upcoming film has been asked to put on 15kgs for her role in Laxman Utekar.

In a statement, the actor revealed that the film was close to her heart.

"For me, putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge as it's very new for my body. I have to in a way fight my metabolism and increase my calorie intake to gain that much weight in a short time,” she said.

"But I'm excited to see the transformation. It's a role very close to my heart and I want to give it everything I can, even if that means not taking up any other work in the process," she added.

