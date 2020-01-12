Liverpool extends lead with 16 points in Premier League

LONDON: Record-breaking Liverpool beat Tottenham 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to a yawning 16 points on Saturday as Southampton gained sweet revenge over high-flying Leicester.



Chelsea and Manchester United secured comfortable wins in the race for the top four but 10-man Arsenal fell further off the pace after a limp draw at Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp´s Liverpool secured their 20th win in 21 Premier League matches thanks to Roberto Firmino´s 37th-minute goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs had their chances to take at least a point as Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso missed the target with the goal gaping in the final 15 minutes.

The European champions have won 61 points in the Premier League -- the most any side has ever registered after 21 games in a single season across Europe´s big five leagues, assuming three points for a win.

Their scarcely credible lead over second-placed Leicester means they are almost certain to claim their first English top-flight title for 30 years barring a calamitous collapse.

"We played super football in their box, but for 90-95 minutes you have to be ready," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports. "We were, but we still have to do better."

Speaking about Liverpool´s record he said: "It´s special. To win the number of games, to always be ready to fight, that´s what the boys do.

"The only thing is that you don´t get anything for best starts. The only thing we´re interested in is what we can get in the summer. This league is so strong. We have to be ready."

- Leicester lose -

Earlier, Southampton claimed their fifth win in their past six games in all competitions as they came from behind at the King Power Stadium to beat Leicester 2-1.

Dennis Praet fired the hosts into an early lead, but Stuart Armstrong´s deflected effort quickly pulled Hasenhuettl´s men level.

Danny Ings then scored his 10th goal in 11 games eight minutes from time and the visitors survived a late scare when Jonny Evans´s header was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Chelsea put their struggles at Stamford Bridge behind them with a 3-0 win over Burnley, who slid ever closer to the bottom three.

Jorginho opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Tammy Abraham gave Frank Lampard´s men breathing space before half-time.

Callum Hudson-Odoi then scored his first Premier League goal by converting Cesar Azpilicueta´s cross at the back post.

United ended a three-game winless run in style with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial once again leading the way for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer´s men in a 4-0 demolition of bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

Rashford marked his 200th appearance for the club with two goals and Martial and substitute Mason Greenwood were also on target.

Solskjaer was delighted with this team´s performance, which leaves them in fifth spot in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

But after the match he took fans at Old Trafford to task after angry protests aimed at unpopular owners the Glazer family and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"As a club we´ve got to stick together, we´ve got to be united, we are a family," said the United boss.

"I can only say from when I´ve been here I´ve been backed by the owners, I´ve been backed by Ed and they´re supporting me, so for me, make sure they stick together."

Woodward has become a particular target for supporters in recent months, given the club´s on-field problems and his record in the transfer market.

- Aubameyang sees red -

Arsenal are now 11 points off the Champions League places as their revival under Mikel Arteta was halted by a red card for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Aubameyang gave the Gunners a deserved first-half lead but the Eagles levelled thanks to Jordan Ayew´s deflected effort before a VAR review turned a yellow card for Aubameyang into a red for a reckless challenge on Max Meyer.

Wolves were held 1-1 at home by Newcastle while Everton bounced back from an embarrassing FA Cup exit to a youthful Liverpool side thanks to a moment of magic from Richarlison to beat Brighton 1-0.

During Spurs´ match against Liverpool, injured Tottenham forward Harry Kane tweeted an image of himself in his hospital bed following successful surgery on his damaged hamstring. He wrote: "First day of recovery starts now!"

Defending champions Manchester City travel to Aston Villa on Sunday, 17 points behind Liverpool.