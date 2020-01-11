Taiwan president says will try to break deadlock with China

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday that her government will exert all its efforts to break the deadlock in relations with China and will maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Tsai, speaking to reporters in Taipei after winning re-election by a landslide, said Taiwan hopes to re-start talks with China.

Beijing cut off a dialogue mechanism with Taiwan after Tsai was elected in 2016.