Murad says will take strict action against DCs who bulldoze poor people's homes

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Saturday, directed all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners not to bulldoze any katcha house or cottage of the poor people, otherwise he would take strict action against them.

The Commissioner Karachi and deputy commissioners of the city were present in the meeting while the commissioners and deputy commissioners of other divisions and districts of the province partook via video link.

The chief minister said that the provincial cabinet had decided that no house would be bulldozed during the on-going shivering winter. He added that the Supreme Court has ordered removal of encroachment along the roads, footpaths and nalas. “But, the district administration has started bulldozing katcha houses along the embankments of the canals and leaving them and their children under the open skies,” he said and added “this is an inhuman act and will not be tolerated.”

The chief minister said that if any bungalow constructed on any encroached land was bulldozed he would not mind it but “as far as the katcha houses or cottages are concerned I would not tolerate their bulldozing,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that on his instructions, Advocate General Sindh had met with chief justice of Sindh High Court and requested him to stop district & session judges from ordering the removal of katcha houses.