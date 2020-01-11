Adnan Siddiqui proud of boxer Amir Khan

LONDON: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has said that the deep-rooted Pakistani boxer Amir Khan made him feel even more prouder.



Adnan bumped into the Pakistani-origin British boxer Amir Khan at a sheesha bar in Leeds, England recently.

The actor shared photos with Amir on his Instagram handle and captioned them, “Guess who I bumped into at sheesha in Leeds? None other than the most powerful boxer Amir the King Khan.

He called Amir a deep-rooted Pakistani that made him feel more prouder, saying “He (Amir) might be a Britisher, but the deep-rooted Pakistani in him made me feel even more prouder.”

“Was a pleasure interacting with you, Amir. More power to you!’ Adnan further wrote.



Recently, Adnan Siddiqui won the hearts of millions of fans as he showed off his singing skills.

Adnan enthralled the audience with the patriotic song Sohni Dharti in a TV show in Lahore’s freezing weather.