Aima Baig to marry longtime beau Shahbaz Shigri very soon?

If rumours are to be believed, Aima Baig will be tying the knot to longtime beau Shahbaz Shigri very soon.

The couple is all set to reportedly make things official, according to reports floating on the web claiming that Aima and Shahbaz want to take things forward to the next level.

Sources close to the duo have revealed that they spend their days and nights together and are very fond of each other too.

So much so, that Shahbaz accompanies his ladylove to all the concerts she performs all over the world.

It has been said that Aima and Shahbaz were vacationing in the US and Canada just recently, where the latter even gifted an expensive watch to the Baazi songstress.

Insiders have also revealed that Aima and Shahbaz are waiting for the right time to take the plunge and announce their wedding.

While Aima is a successful singer, Shahbaz is an actor who has performed in movies like Soul Search and Parey Hut Love. He was earlier married to model Aisha Linnea Akthar. They parted ways from each other in June 2018.