Mehwish Hayat rocks a sunny coat dress, flaunting her Tamgha-e-Imtiaz with pride

Pakistani star Mehwish Hayat has set the internet by storm with her yellow sunny coat outfit.

The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram sharing a dazzling photo of her standing on the deck of a ship in a sunny coat dress and flaunting her Tamgha-e-Imtiaz with pride.

She captioned the adorable photo “Ships in harbour are safe, but that’s not what ships are built for.” ‬

Mehwish, who celebrated her 37th birthday last week, was recently embroiled in a Twitter spat with Aamir Liaquat Hussain over ‘item girl remarks’.



She clapped back at Aamir Liaquat over his ‘item girl’ remarks on Twitter after he had criticized her and asked her to refrain herself from making ‘irrelevant comments’ on foreign policy after the she tweeted about the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Mehwish had tweeted on January 3, 2020 “Can’t believe that just 72 hours into 2020 & the world is already teetering on the edge of war. I guess this is wht happens when the "leader of the free world" takes unilateral decisions without regard for international laws. This isn’t just abt Iran &USA.God protect us #Soleimani”



