Sara Ali Khan always dreamt of starring in an Imtiaz Ali-directorial 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sara Ali Khan has added ample feathers in her cap in the very brief period that she has been in the industry.
The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor opened up to Deccan Chronicle about being an icon for the youth as well as B-Town’s latest obsession.
Speaking about her upcoming film Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring Kartik Aaryan opposite her, the Simmba actor said: “Being an Imtiaz Ali heroine has been on my wish list and then bucket list. I still can’t believe it will soon be in my filmography.”
Aaj Kal comes as a sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s 2009-released film Love Aaj Kal that starred Sara’s superstar father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.
The much-anticipated film will be seeing the light of day on Valentine’s Day this year that is February 14, 2020.
Sara Ali Khan has added ample feathers in her cap in the very brief period that she has been in the industry.
The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor opened up to Deccan Chronicle about being an icon for the youth as well as B-Town’s latest obsession.
Speaking about her upcoming film Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring Kartik Aaryan opposite her, the Simmba actor said: “Being an Imtiaz Ali heroine has been on my wish list and then bucket list. I still can’t believe it will soon be in my filmography.”
Aaj Kal comes as a sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s 2009-released film Love Aaj Kal that starred Sara’s superstar father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.
The much-anticipated film will be seeing the light of day on Valentine’s Day this year that is February 14, 2020.