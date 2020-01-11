Sara Ali Khan always dreamt of starring in an Imtiaz Ali-directorial

Sara Ali Khan has added ample feathers in her cap in the very brief period that she has been in the industry.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor opened up to Deccan Chronicle about being an icon for the youth as well as B-Town’s latest obsession.

Speaking about her upcoming film Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring Kartik Aaryan opposite her, the Simmba actor said: “Being an Imtiaz Ali heroine has been on my wish list and then bucket list. I still can’t believe it will soon be in my filmography.”

Aaj Kal comes as a sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s 2009-released film Love Aaj Kal that starred Sara’s superstar father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.



The much-anticipated film will be seeing the light of day on Valentine’s Day this year that is February 14, 2020.