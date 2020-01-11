close
Sat Jan 11, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 11, 2020

Sara Ali Khan always dreamt of starring in an Imtiaz Ali-directorial

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 11, 2020
Sara Ali Khan always dreamt of starring in an Imtiaz Ali-directorial 

Sara Ali Khan has added ample feathers in her cap in the very brief period that she has been in the industry. 

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor opened up to Deccan Chronicle about being an icon for the youth as well as B-Town’s latest obsession.

Speaking about her upcoming film Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring Kartik Aaryan opposite her, the Simmba actor said: “Being an Imtiaz Ali heroine has been on my wish list and then bucket list. I still can’t believe it will soon be in my filmography.”

View this post on Instagram

It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ️ Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ️ I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit ‍️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. ‬ ‪Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Aaj Kal comes as a sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s 2009-released film Love Aaj Kal that starred Sara’s superstar father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The much-anticipated film will be seeing the light of day on Valentine’s Day this year that is February 14, 2020. 

