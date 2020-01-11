Selena Gomez in tears saying Justin Bieber breakup songs had been a ‘nightmare’ to record

While Selena Gomez has made her striking comeback with her banging new album Rare, the process of getting back in the game had been nothing short of a struggle for her.



The 27-year-old Lose You To Love Me crooner prior to her album release, dropped a tearful and moving confessional video where she terms the process of getting this album ready for the world an absolute ‘nightmare.’

“Honestly, this album was kind of a nightmare to deal with…but in the best way possible,” she said.

“Two years ago I thought I was ready. I’d collected all of these beautiful sessions and I don’t even remember half of them because it evolved each year. And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic so that it would take me somewhere else,” she added.

“Then all of the sudden I found this healing and I saw something bigger than what I thought that I was, and I think that added the whole end of the album,” she said further.

She went on to speak about the title as she detailed how she got to the name Rare: “So I heard ‘rare’ a few years ago and I just thought that was me, if that makes sense. Obviously I’ve had a lot of self-esteem issues in the past. I still struggle with confidence…it’s going to be something I’ll always be working on. And so ‘rare’ made me feel incredible and I ended up cutting the record before all the other stuff came together. And I never let go of that. That name was so important to me. The moment I heard it I said ‘That’s the name of my album.'”

The singer became emotional during the video as she said while tearing up: “I love love love my fans very much and I think it’s not that I love them because they love me. I love them because it’s really been about the journey. And I feel like I grew up with a lot of people. And the most heartbreaking conversations are where they’re just telling me that they’re suffering. I never understood it. When people would say ‘it saved my life,’ I just didn’t understand that.”



“And I always wish I could just grab every single one of them in their face and just tell them how loved they are, how important they are, how they’re capable of absolutely anything. And if I did all of this and I’m just a girl from Texas and it’s still happening for me…you can do anything,” she added further.

“And I’ve had a lot of moments when people weren’t having it. And they just build you up to just break you down. But I would just say that…I would say that you’re beautiful or exactly where you’re meant to be, whatever that looks like. Even if it’s so hard, you’re worth it. And you always have to choose yourself,” she concluded.