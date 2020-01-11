Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel go on ‘tense’ dinner date a month after cheating episode

Hollywood was left taken aback after Justin Timberlake was accused of cheating on his wife Jessica Biel with his costar Alisha Wainwright.

And while the couple managed to put the headlines to rest for a while, one month forward and it appears the two are still trying to make things normal again.

Latest intel on the two comes after the duo was spotted on an intimate date for the first time since all hell broke loose in their lives.

As per The Sun, passersby star struck by the couple couldn’t help but notice that while the scandal seemed to have been forgiven, things still seemed tense and Justin put in his all efforts to let bygones be bygones.

"Justin seemed to be intently focused on conversation with Jessica,” said the grapevine adding that, "he was extra attentive, rubbing her shoulders and leaning in to her.”

"There was a couple of times when it seemed the conversation was a bit tense with both looking deep in thought," it was further revealed.

However, despite the brief tense moments from their date "they left the hotel arm in arm after what looked to be a fun dinner date."

For the unversed, Timberlake was accused of cheating of his wife Jessica with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright after pictures of the two holding her hand in New Orleans went viral.

However, the Cry Me a River crooner later issued a public apology and termed the entire fiasco “a lapse of judgement.”







