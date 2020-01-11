Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar have a year-end wedding on the cards

B-Town power couple Farhan Akhtar and singer Shibani Dandekar have been painting the town red with their love for a while now.

And it now looks like the two are ready to take things further by marking another milestone in their relationship in the year 2020 by exchanging garlands.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, The Sky Is Pink actor is getting ready to pop the big question this year as a year-end wedding appears to be on the cards for the two stars.

“The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day,” a source spilled to the publication.

Their relationship was made public earlier last year in March when Farhan dropped a loved-up comment for his ladylove on Instagram saying: “I don’t know if you find love or love finds you. Either way, it’s a gift from the universe.”

The two have also sparked engagement buzz after they turned to their Instagram with a picture of their hands wearing rings.







