Shahid Kapoor seriously injured during Jersey shoot, Mira Rajput rushes to see him

Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood's top star, drew quite a lot of concern after reports came afloat about him suffering a serious head injury on the sets of his upcoming film.

The 38-year-old Jab We Met actor received serious injuries while filming for his upcoming offering Jersey where he essays the avatar of a cricketer.

Reports have cited a close source saying the actor suffered a head injury and left his wife Mira Rajput deeply concerned as well as she rushed to see the actor in Chandigarh.

"It was all fine till this afternoon. Shahid had come to give his shot. It was at the cricket pitch and he had to shoot a few portions of the sport today. But after some time, he got hit by the ball on his head suffered an injury. The bouncer hit him right above his eyes," the source said.

"But the injury was a deep cut so he had to get 13 stitches. Mira Rajput has rushed to Chandigarh now on hearing the news. There's nothing to worry anymore,” it was further added.

"Shahid was playing perfectly fine and the shot was about to start. However, he got hit by a cricket ball in the middle of the practice, unfortunately. He is taking the necessary treatment. As a thorough professional Shahid will resume the shoot in 4 - 5 days once he is better,” it was revealed.