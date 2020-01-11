Death toll from minivan-rickshaw blaze in Karachi rises to eight

KARACHI: The death toll from Friday’s accident involving a 'hi-roof' minivan and a rickshaw near Karachi's Powerhouse Chowrangi has risen to eight, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The minivan, following a short circuit, had caught fire and collided with a rickshaw as the driver lost control of the vehicle. Eight of the 11 members of a family in the doomed vehicle have lost their lives.

According to Geo News, 63-year-old Mujeeb-ur-Rehaman, 50-year-old Nilofar and 35-year-old Meher-un-Nisa were among the dead.

Twelve-year-old Laiba, 20-year-old Sufyan, nine-year-old Tufail and seven-year-olds Mavia and Arsalan were also among those who lost their lives.

The health department said that 45-year-old Nasir , 28-year-old Jamal and 12-year-old Hafsa were among the injured brought to the Karachi Burns Centre.

Two of the injured brought to the hospital were in critical condition, according to Dr Ahmer of the burns centre. "Both the injured in critical condition have severe burns on their faces," he said.

"One of the injured has 35 per cent of their body covered in burns, while the other has 80 per cent of their body burned," Dr Ahmed said.

According to SSP Central, the family was from Surjani Town.



Police said a rickshaw had also caught fire when it came into contact with the burning van.

A bomb disposal squad and fire brigade were called to ascertain why the van caught fire. Police said that the cylinder of the van had remained undamaged, all but ruling out a cylinder blast as the cause of fire, which is common in such incidents.