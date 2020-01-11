Selena Gomez prays for Amy Schumer over her IVF battle

LOS ANGELES: Pop megastar Selena Gomez has sent prays and care to Amy Schumer after the actress revealed her struggles with IVF.



American Comedian, on her Instagram account, had revealed that she’s undergoing IVF. Responding to the post, Selena Gomez sent her a public message of support.

The “Rare” singer wrote in the Schumer’s comments section: "I'm praying for you and chris. I'm sorry!"



However, some fans questioned Gomez’s heartfelt note and the singer later clarified her intentions. “Let me clear that up. I said I’m sorry she’s feeling that way,” the star wrote in a follow-up comment.



“My mom went through the same thing. It’s hard on women’s heart,” Gomez — who released her latest album Rare on Friday — continued, revealing her mother Mandy Teefey’s struggle with infertility.

























