Fri Jan 10, 2020
World

Web Desk
January 11, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest Instagram posts win hearts

World

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 11, 2020

LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Instagram following the shock announcement  they intended to step back as 'senior' royals. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a post on their @sussexroyal page, shared some unseen photos of their 'secret' visit to a community kitchen set up in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. 

The couple, in the post, can be seen enjoying the moments  with the staff. They  also helped prepare food at the Hubb Community Kitchen in London shortly before the bombshell news broke. 

"Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and ‘Together, Our Community Cookbook", said the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and “Together, Our Community Cookbook.” These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness. The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond. Image SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

After the disaster, the  women came together to cook fresh food for family and neighbours before launching ‘Together, Our Community Cookbook’. The Duchess Meghan lent her support to the project and penned the foreword.

The royals  were so happy to reconnect with the women and heard about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond.



