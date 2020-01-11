Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest Instagram posts win hearts

LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Instagram following the shock announcement they intended to step back as 'senior' royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a post on their @sussexroyal page, shared some unseen photos of their 'secret' visit to a community kitchen set up in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The couple, in the post, can be seen enjoying the moments with the staff. They also helped prepare food at the Hubb Community Kitchen in London shortly before the bombshell news broke.

"Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and ‘Together, Our Community Cookbook", said the caption.

After the disaster, the women came together to cook fresh food for family and neighbours before launching ‘Together, Our Community Cookbook’. The Duchess Meghan lent her support to the project and penned the foreword.



The royals were so happy to reconnect with the women and heard about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond.



