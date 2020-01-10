Shireen Mazari calls for separate cells for transgender prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday said there should be separate cells in prisons for transgender inmates, reported APP.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had formed a commission on jail reforms. Mazari was chairing a meeting to finalise a report on carrying out reforms in prisons across the country.

The commission was formed on the writ petition filed by Khadim Hussain, currently a prisoner at the Central Jail Adyala, Rawalpindi, before the Islamabad High Court after his vision was impaired during the course of his sentence due to failure and negligence of prison authorities.

After hearing the plight of the prisoner, the high court constituted a commission to be chaired by the Minister of Human Rights to look into the following areas; to investigate human rights violations in the prisons and lack of medical assistance and obstacles in access to a court of law of prisoners who do not have means or assistance in this regard.

To investigate failure on part of the executive authorities and respective Governments to fulfill obligations and enforce the Prison Rules and the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 relating to prisoners who suffer from illness and diseases.