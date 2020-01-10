Car erupts in flames at busy road in Karachi

KARACHI: A car caught fire in Gulistan-e-Jauhar after due to a short circuit on Friday, according to Police.



The incident reportedly took place at the city's famous Perfume Chowk. Flames caught on to another car which was traveling beside the one that caught on fire. As a result, the other car was also engulfed in the fire.

No casualties were reported. Traffic officials diverted traffic to a different route to avoid any further damage.