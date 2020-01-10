close
Fri Jan 10, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 10, 2020

Car erupts in flames at busy road in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 10, 2020

KARACHI: A car caught fire in Gulistan-e-Jauhar after due to a short circuit on Friday, according to Police.

The incident reportedly took place at the city's famous Perfume Chowk. Flames caught on to another car which was traveling beside the one that caught on fire. As a result, the other car was also engulfed in the fire. 

No casualties were reported. Traffic officials diverted traffic to a different route to avoid any further damage.

