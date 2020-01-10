Katrina Kaif looks stunning in this new airport look!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif has left her fans awestruck with her fashion outing. The Bharat star was recently spotted rocking all-black look at the airport.
The diva was dressed in a pair of black pants, a black top and a stunning black faux fur coat.
She sported black sneakers and complimented her look with a pair of chic sunglasses.
Check out her video:
