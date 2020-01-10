close
Fri Jan 10, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 10, 2020

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in this new airport look!

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 10, 2020

Katrina Kaif has left her fans awestruck with her fashion outing. The Bharat star was recently spotted rocking all-black look at the airport.

The diva was dressed in a pair of black pants, a black top and a stunning black faux fur coat.

She sported black sneakers and complimented her look with a pair of chic sunglasses.

Check out her video:



