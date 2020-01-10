close
Fri Jan 10, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 10, 2020

Australia's Vice Admiral David Johnston calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 10, 2020
Photo: ISPR

Vice Admiral and Vice Chief of Defence Forces David Johnston, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed between the two.

COAS reiterated the offer he made to Chief of Defence Force General Angus John Campbell for any assistance in tackling the bush fires in Australia.

Visiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace & stability in the region and thanked COAS for sentiments towards Australia.

