Oprah Winfrey says Prince Harry, Markle don't need her help

Talk show titan Oprah Winfrey has denied her role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the Royal Family hours after a report claimed that she was first person the couple spoke to after announcing their decision to quit.

In a statement to an American magazine, she rejected the report originally carried by "Page Six", saying they don't need her help.

Quoting a source, the report had stated that 'Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their own thing, building on their own brand. She made them realize it was really possible.'

But Winfrey said, 'Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them'.

Meanwhile, UK media said Queen Elizabeth and other dignitaries have asked senior staff to find a "workable solution" with Prince harry and Meghan Markle after the couple announced they will step back as senior royals.

According to the media reports, Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals have directed staff to work the Sussex household and government.

It is learnt that they had been in touch with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge as well.