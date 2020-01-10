Watch: Hassaan Niazi lands himself in the middle of yet another controversy

LAHORE: Another controversial video of Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew, Hassaan Niazi surfaced Friday in which he can be seen losing cool at the driver of another car after a minor collision occurred, Geo News reported.



The altercation took place when Niazi's car and another vehicle tried to enter a local club located at Zafar Ali Khan road through the same gate at the same time. This led to a collision after which the prime minister's nephew got out of his car and started arguing with the driver of the other vehicle.

Niazi can be seen shouting while getting out of his car and kicking the other person's vehicle. A couple of police officers can be seen in the video trying to calm him down.

Niazi spoke to Geo News, confirming that his car did have a collision with the other vehicle. The lawyer said he had complained to the club administration about the incident. He said after a 'minor spat', the issue was resolved.

Taking to Twitter, Niazi said he had been punched but a couple of news channels had bashed him before taking his version of the event.

"My car was hit. I got punched. I called the security. I filed the complaint. And media bashing me even after issue has been resolved. First they played news then decided to take my version," he tweeted.

He is nominated in one of the two first information reports (FIRs) registered for vandalising a police car parked outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

According to the police, the case was registered after they "found Niazi damaging a police car in the CCTV footage they had obtained".

A group of more than 200 lawyers, following an earlier quarrel with the PIC staff that escalated into a brawl, had stormed the hospital, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They had also set ablaze a police van during their assault.

Three people had lost their lives amidst the mayhem as doctors abandoned their patients to escape the mob.

On December 20, an ATC had granted interim bail to Niazi in the PIC attack case.