Makeup-free Selena Gomez drives fans crazy as she drops album ‘RARE’ today

Selena Gomez is driving her massive fanbase across the world crazy as she released her much-awaited album RARE today (Friday).



Sharing the big news with her fans on Instagram, Selena posted a picture of herself, holding the album.

“HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it. #Rare,” she wrote.

In the post, the Lose You to Love Me songstress can be seen biting on the edge of her album cover. She can be seen dressed in a blingy, halter neck top, with a black blazer over it.



The diva, went makeup-free yet again, and opted for a dash of highlighter all over her face, to exude brightness.

Earlier, Selena was in the news for being eclipsed by ex Justin Bieber, who chose to release his album around the same time as hers.