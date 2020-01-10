Royal storm: Meghan back in Canada

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has returned to Canada following the couple’s bombshell announcement they were quitting their frontline royal duties, their spokeswoman said Friday.



"I can confirm reports that the duchess is in Canada," she told AFP, after the Daily Mail reported that Meghan had flown back on Thursday to rejoin the couple’s baby son, Archie.

Earlier the UK newspaper, claimed that “Prince Harry was plotting to follow his wife to Canada last night after she fled across the Atlantic to be with Archie having left him with their nanny and her best friend following their Christmas break.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to have left Archie in Canada after their six-week trip and the eight-month-old is being cared for by their nanny and Meghan's best friend, Jessica Mulroney,” it added.

As per the reports, Meghan flew from London to Canada in the hours after the Sussexes shocked the world and quit as senior royals.