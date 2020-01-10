Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' promotional video canceled by her JNU visit?

Ever since Deepika Padukone made the decision to take part in a student-led protest outside Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 7, 2020, the internet has been at odds. Her upcoming film, Chhapaak is ready to be released after almost two days. However it seems as though trouble is awaiting paradise.

Deepika Padukone was in the city's capital ahead of the release for promotions and during her schedule, she made a visit towards the campus, expressing her solidarity against mobbed attackers who vandalized the property Sunday night on January 5.

While social media was left divided on the matter, reports have surfaced, which claim that Deepika's promotional video for the Ministry of Skill Development has been dropped

A statement was issued by the Ministry, regarding the issue. It read, "As part of regular process under communication and promotional activity for Skill India, the team keeps getting ideas from media houses and organisations to cross promote each other. The production team had approached Skill India for promoting the subject of the film."

It added, "In lieu of the same, the actors from the movie had met some acid attack survivors and specially-abled candidates from our ecosystem which are also Skill India beneficiaries inspiring them to do better in life. However, there is no formal engagement with the related party. Ministry does not assign any such stuff it is National Skill Development Authority they are the ones who take the final call."