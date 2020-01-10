Hrithik Roshan's response over Deepika Padukone’s comment will leave you in awe

Hrithik Roshan is Bollywood's most hottest and sought after celebrities and his popularity boosted as a result of his back to back successes in recent films.



On the event of his 46th birthday, Hrithik got candid about his work life, during an interview with Hindustan Times.

Recently, Deepika Padukone, along with her husband, commented on their star's attire in WAR, dubbing him "Death by Chocolate."

When the star caught wind of this, during his interview with Hindustan Times, he thanked Deepika for the praises but made a point to state that he doesn't know what to make of such compliments. However, coming from those in his fraternity, make the compliments even more special.

He was quoted as saying, "I really didn’t know how to react to that. It was quite flattering. Thanks to Deepika for the compliment. But I also think that it is the magic of the movies. And it is very encouraging, and of course special when people from your own fraternity compliment you."