Fri Jan 10, 2020
January 10, 2020

Saif Ali Khan reveals what Taimur calls him after seeing his 'Tanhaji' look

Fri, Jan 10, 2020
Saif Ali Khan reveals what Taimur calls him after seeing his 'Tanhaji' look. Photo: Times of India

Saif Ali Khan  is known as one of the most beloved Bollywood celebrities, and ever since the birth of his son, the star has only warmed his way into fans's hearts even further.

The internet seems to be in love with Taimur Ali Khan and his adorable antics. The tiny tot manages to steal the spotlight anywhere he goes.

In a recent  Instagram  post, Saif Ali Khan  was seen getting groomed for his film, and his munchkin, Taimur, was quietly standing in the background with his dad. During a small question and answer session, Saif revealed Taimur's reaction to a his new film. 

The short 1.16-minute clip ,  viewers can see a shot of an adorable three-year-old   looking up towards Saif in his  Udaybhan get-up and can be heard saying,  “Taimur will call me, ‘Sardarji, Sardarji!’”

Check out the video below


