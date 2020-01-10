Saif Ali Khan reveals what Taimur calls him after seeing his 'Tanhaji' look

Saif Ali Khan is known as one of the most beloved Bollywood celebrities, and ever since the birth of his son, the star has only warmed his way into fans's hearts even further.

The internet seems to be in love with Taimur Ali Khan and his adorable antics. The tiny tot manages to steal the spotlight anywhere he goes.

In a recent Instagram post, Saif Ali Khan was seen getting groomed for his film, and his munchkin, Taimur, was quietly standing in the background with his dad. During a small question and answer session, Saif revealed Taimur's reaction to a his new film.

The short 1.16-minute clip , viewers can see a shot of an adorable three-year-old looking up towards Saif in his Udaybhan get-up and can be heard saying, “Taimur will call me, ‘Sardarji, Sardarji!’”

Check out the video below



