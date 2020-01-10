Fan recounts experience meeting Adele and Harry Styles

Adele's and Harry Styles' vacation turned out to be a lucky day for a fan who happened to spot them by sheer coincidence.



Lexi Larson was the lucky 19-year-old from Massachusetts, who got the surprise of her lifetime in Anguilla.

When the young girl walked towards Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack for dinner on January 3, she was mesmerised seeing Harry Styles dining at the table nearby, however the surprise got even better after Adele walked in.

The girl reiterated her experience to PEOPLE, stating, “A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?'”

She went on to say, “We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably.”

The young fan, who is a student of psychology at the Elton University stated that they all “talked about life and college and what me and my friend wanted to do.”

“They were more asking us questions,” she revealed. “It was a really positive experience. It was really cool.”

Larson revealed that at first her friends and she barely recognized Adele due to her slimmer frame and chiseled features.

“She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience,” she says. “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

Larson was able to mark her luckiest day with a picture with Harry Styles, however Adele had to decline the request because she was with her young son and she didn't want the extensive media attention her way, for the sake of her son. “She said no because she didn’t want a lot of paparazzi at the moment or anything to get too crazy with her kid,” Larson recalled.

Check out her post below







