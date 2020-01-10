UK PM, Qatari emir discuss regional situation after Soleimani killing

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Qatari Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Thursday spoke on phone, discussing the regional situation after Soleimani's death at the hands of the US.

According to a press release issued Friday by 10 Downing Street, the two "discussed the situation in the region following the death of Qassem Soleimani and the Prime Minister reiterated the need for calm on all sides.

"The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s continued commitment to the JCPoA and to ongoing engagement to reduce tensions and find diplomatic solutions".

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is more commonly known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which US President Donald Trump on Wednesday had urged the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and China to pull out of.

Johnson and Al Thani also spoke about "the importance of Coalition forces’ continued presence in the region to tackle the shared threat from Daesh."



