Hamdullah taunts Fawad Chadhry with Hareem Shah remark

ISLAMABAD: Ex-JUI-F senator Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday taunted Fawad Chaudhry Thursday by saying the only person that the Council of Islamic Ideology lacks is Tik Tok star Hareem Shah, referring to the federal minister's criticism of the religious body earlier during the day.

The CII's observation that certain sections of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance were 'in violation of Islamic laws' irked Chaudhry who questioned the council's performance in a tweet.

Rejecting Chaudhry's criticism, Hamdullah lashed out at the federal minister by saying that the CII had religious scholars and legal experts as members and the only person it lacked was Hareem Shah.

On Sunday, the federal minister slapped TV anchor Mubasher Lucman after he linked Hareem and him salaciously during his show.

The former senator said it was unfortunate how a federal minister was disrespecting a national institution such as the CII. Hamdullah wondered whether it was a feature of the 'State of Medinah' for a federal minister to question the religious body's performance.

The JUI-F member said Chaudhry had earlier been replaced from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for his poor performance and sharp tongue. He urged the federal minister to pull up his socks or resign instead of criticising others.



Certain sections of NAB ordinance in violation of Islamic laws: Chairman CII

CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz had said that sections 14-D, 15-A and 26-A of the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance were 'in violation of Islamic laws'.

Section 14-D of the ordinance states that the burden of proof "shall lie with the accused", whereas Section 15-A says that a convicted person "shall cease to hold public office" and "stand disqualified for a period of ten years" from holding a public office.

Section 26 empowers the NAB chairman to grant pardon under a plea bargain deal. The CII chairman further said that detaining, handcuffing and parading the accused in front of the media "is un-Islamic”.