Thu Jan 09, 2020
January 10, 2020

Pakistan air chief awards cash prize to Hamza Khan for winning British Junior Open

Fri, Jan 10, 2020
Air chief awards cash prize worth 5 lakhs to British Junior Open winner Hamza Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/Handout

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Thursday lauded the juniour squash team  for their performance in the British Junior Open and awarded  starlet Hamza Khan  a cash prize for winning the U-15 title. 

The air chief, who is also the president of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), met the team and lauded them on their performance and awarded cash prizes to the players.

The air marshal awarded Hamza Khan a cash prize worth Rs500,000 for winning the Under-15 title. 

While interacting with the players, the Air Chief said the nation was proud of young squash player Hamza Khan, who brought laurels to the country by winning the championship after eight years.

He appreciated the hard work put in by the coaching staff for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players.

He also lauded the PSF's efforts in making concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of squash. 

