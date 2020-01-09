Pakistan's Nahida Khan confident ahead of Women's World T20

KARACHI: Pakistan's Nahida Khan has claimed that women cricketers could surprise a lot of people in the upcoming World T20 in Australia.

The 33-year-old said no team could be termed as a favourite or underdog in the T20 format as any team can surprise any opponent in the game's shorter format.



"There's nothing like the big or small team in T20s," Khan told media in Karachi after opening game of PCB women's triangular tournament.

"Any team can do anything … it is just how you perform on the given day; if you're at your best on the day, then you can beat anyone."

Pakistan is placed alongside England, South Africa, West Indies and Thailand in group B for the tournament and Nahida believes that the country's team has the capability to beat them.

"We have beaten them in the past and there is no reason why can't we beat them again," she said confidently.

Replying to a question, the veteran of 59 ODIs and 53 T20Is said she would try to get maximum advantage of power-play overs and score as much as possible.



"I am an opener and I aim to score maximum especially in the powerplay overs to help my team score big totals," Nahida said.