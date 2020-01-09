Leonardo DiCaprio hailed as hero after saving drunken man

Leonardo DiCaprio is often hailed as a Hollywood gem as he is frequently seen supporting wild life conservationism and promoting global issues towards the masses through social media. His Instagram account can attest to that fact.



Recently, an insider came forward with news which shines light on DiCaprio's heroism off screen.

The actor was enjoying a vacation with friends and girlfriend Camila Morrone, on a rented boat on December 30. This was when they all heard an emergency call calling for the search of a man who had fallen overboard, in a drunken haze, from a Club Med yacht.

A source told PEOPLE, “Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life,” the man had been treading the open water for almost 11 hours before getting rescued.

The inside further went onto say, “The boat crew were happy to try and assist — even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety.”

As luck would have it, DeCaprio's boat was the only one which happened to be searching for the man, at the area where he had reportedly fallen off from. The man was spotted amidst rough waters almost an hour before the sun was going to set and a heavy rainstorm set in.