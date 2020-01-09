Kareena Kapoor reveals 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel is in the works

Kareena Kapoor Khan has some exciting news in store for her fans who had delved into the pleasures of Veere Di Wedding and its fascinating story line.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the 39-year-old 3 Idiots actor revealed that the Sonam Kapoor-starrer is gearing up for its second part as Rhea and Ekta Kapoor have a sequel on the cards.

Speaking about the second instalment, Kareena revealed: “Well, I think she is planning it. We are all super excited because part one was amazing. Both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them."

Rumour has it that the film is currently in the scripting process and may go on floors this year, with a probable release in 2021.

